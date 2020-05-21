These splashy Houston-area water parks will be open for Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many Houstonians appear to be ready to go out and have some fun this Memorial Day weekend, and some water parks are preparing to welcome visitors who are ready to get wet.Big Rivers Waterpark in New Caney will be open this Memorial Day Weekend, starting on Saturday, so visitors can hit all the waterslides and the inflatable waterpark/obstacle course known as Wild Isle. The daily admission is $20.20, and the park will be limiting guests to 2,020 (get it?). The hours this weekend are 10:30 am to 6 pm.Last weekend, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp & Resort in Waller kicked things off with a "Water World Weekend." Of course, this weekend, the spot will go completely red, white, and blue with its "Memorial Day Patriotic Weekend," complete with a "Wet-N-Wild Wagon Ride." As for more watery fun (which is now available upon request), look for the lazy river, swimming pool and splash pad. A visitor's day pass (Monday through Thursday) is $19 (kids 3 and under get in free). Hours for this weekend are 10 am to 6 pm.With this pandemic still going, several water parks have certainly not been open and ready for business. Altitude H2O hasn't announced when it will open again. The beloved Palm Beach area at Moody Gardens is temporarily closed. The same thing goes for Pirates Bay Waterpark, Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashdown.