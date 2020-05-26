Waterparks, food courts and driver's ed courses allowed to reopen this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that more businesses will be able to reopen under Phase II of the state's plan to safely reopen.Last week, Abbott allowed bars, child care centers and other services to reopen at a 25 percent capacity.Abbott said under the new proclamation, water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans.Starting Friday, May 29, water parks can open with 25 percent occupancy.Starting Sunday, May 31, recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15.Driver education programs can resume operations immediately.Food-court dining areas within shopping malls can also immediately resume operations, but malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices, including: limiting tables to six individuals, maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals sitting at different tables, cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses, and ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.