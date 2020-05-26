Society

Waterparks, food courts and driver's ed courses allowed to reopen this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that more businesses will be able to reopen under Phase II of the state's plan to safely reopen.

Last week, Abbott allowed bars, child care centers and other services to reopen at a 25 percent capacity.

RELATED: Texas allows bars to open Friday under Phase II

Abbott said under the new proclamation, water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans.

Here's what you need to know:

Starting Friday, May 29, water parks can open with 25 percent occupancy.

Starting Sunday, May 31, recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15.

Driver education programs can resume operations immediately.

Food-court dining areas within shopping malls can also immediately resume operations, but malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices, including: limiting tables to six individuals, maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals sitting at different tables, cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses, and ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial distancingface maskcoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 officers fired after man detained in Minnesota died
Possible DWI suspect on parole kills 2 during chase, deputies say
HPD officer recovering from COVID-19 breathing on his own
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
When we expect this afternoon's scattered showers to roll in
Gov. Greg Abbott to speak one-on-one with ABC13
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Show More
Houston Zoo announces reopening date
In-person graduation ceremonies will go in Fort Bend ISD
Pasadena Strawberry Festival to kick off Fourth of July weekend
Couple collecting scrap metal finds human remains in SE Houston
Wanted gang member described as armed and dangerous
More TOP STORIES News