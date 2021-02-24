Water line breaks at SW Houston middle school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alief ISD officials tell ABC13 maintenance staff are working to repair a broken water line at Olle Middle School in southwest Houston.
Officials said the main water line broke around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and is a result of last week's winter storm.
The district supplied cases of bottled water for staff and students at the school, which is still in session. They've also supplied portable sinks for handwashing, water reservoir tanks and additional custodial staff to manage bathrooms, as well as extra cleaning. A media representative adds extra nutrition and nursing staff are also at the school.
District staff said it is keeping students in class, as a majority of their parents are working and they don't want to send students to an empty home.
Alief ISD said if repairs aren't made by the end of the day, they'll pivot to 100% virtual learning Thursday, and will let parents know as soon as that decision is made.
