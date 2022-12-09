Water main break causing flooding on Timmons Lane in Greenway Plaza and Upper Kirby area

ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene where the water was flowing on Timmons Lane just north of Richmond Avenue.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Be careful, drivers! A water main break can be seen flooding Timmons Lane in the Greenway Plaza and Upper Kirby area.

According to the City of Houston Public Works website, a water leak was reported near that area, but it is unclear if that's related to the break.

It is not immediately known when the repair will take place.

