5 Dayton ISD schools without water due to main break

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City contractors hit a water main on Tuesday in Dayton's south side, which has impacted multiple schools in the area.
The water main break has left five Dayton ISD schools with little to no water pressure.
If possible, parents are encouraged to pick up their children from the affected campuses. For anyone not able to pick up their child, buses will be running at their regular time.
Lunch has been served, and students will be excused for the rest of the day, according to Dayton ISD.
Schools affected include Colbert Elementary, Stephen F. Austin Elementary, Kimmie Brown Elementary, Nottingham Alternative Education Center, Woodrow Wilson Jr High.
