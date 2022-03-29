water main break

5 Dayton ISD schools without water due to main break

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City contractors hit a water main on Tuesday in Dayton's south side, which has impacted multiple schools in the area.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The water main break has left five Dayton ISD schools with little to no water pressure.

If possible, parents are encouraged to pick up their children from the affected campuses. For anyone not able to pick up their child, buses will be running at their regular time.

Lunch has been served, and students will be excused for the rest of the day, according to Dayton ISD.

Schools affected include Colbert Elementary, Stephen F. Austin Elementary, Kimmie Brown Elementary, Nottingham Alternative Education Center, Woodrow Wilson Jr High.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonwaterwater main break
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water main break reported at Katy Freeway in The Heights
City of Houston to repair water main break damage to woman's home
Neighbors alerted city days before NE Houston main break flooded home
Driver plows into hydrant, leading to NW Houston main break
TOP STORIES
Man who owns business believed to have been targeted, HPD says
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Crews searching for Houston man last seen fishing at Buffalo Bayou
LIVE: Biden, Harris speak on Emmett Till Antilynching Act
Rice University showcases stunning new opera hall, events to follow
Houston named top-10 housing market for growth and stability
Police identify 26-year-old passenger killed in drunk driving crash
Show More
Debris falls on I-45 S after truck collides with sign bridge
HPD officer crashes into innocent driver while chasing suspect
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Showers and storms with Wednesday's cool front
Fort Bend County is cracking down on gang violence
More TOP STORIES News