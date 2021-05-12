water main break

Water main break that forced road closures on east side finally repaired

Water main break forces road closures on east side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water main break that forced road closures on the east side Wednesday morning has finally been repaired.

Just after 7 a.m., Houston police said in a tweet that the water main break on Galveston Road forced closures between Allendale Road and Howard Drive, making the area near Allendale impassable.

HPD told ABC13 they're not sure if a hydrant was struck or if the water main break occurred due to age failure.

Houston Public Works crews had been working on repairs since, finishing more than four hours later.

While the problem is fixed for now, southbound lanes on a short stretch of Galveston Road are still closed.



