Water main break that forced road closures on east side finally repaired

UPDATE: Crews have closed the water main. Galveston Rd near Allendale is now passable. However, southbound lanes on the short stretch of Galveston Rd are still closed. #hounews #houtraffic https://t.co/mRmzjBsiS1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water main break that forced road closures on the east side Wednesday morning has finally been repaired.Just after 7 a.m., Houston police said in a tweet that the water main break on Galveston Road forced closures between Allendale Road and Howard Drive, making the area near Allendale impassable.HPD told ABC13 they're not sure if a hydrant was struck or if the water main break occurred due to age failure.Houston Public Works crews had been working on repairs since, finishing more than four hours later.While the problem is fixed for now, southbound lanes on a short stretch of Galveston Road are still closed.