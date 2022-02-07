LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- League City officials have implemented Phase 1 of the city's drought contingency plan in an effort to save water after a water line break, according to a Feb. 7 news release.
The video above is from a previous report.
After discovering a leak in the city's main 42-inch water line between Hwy. 3 and Walter Hall Park, officials are asking residents to limit discretionary use of water, which includes sprinklers, landscape watering and outside car washing.
Contractors will be on-site Feb. 8 to determine the leak's severity and how to repair it. The line provides 70% of the city's surface water supply, the release reads.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
League City residents asked to conserve after a major water line break
WATER CONSERVATION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News