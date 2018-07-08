1/2: Water pressure issues have impacted operations in some jail cell blocks this weekend. The issues at the 1200 Baker Street jail were resolved as of Saturday, and we expect repairs to be complete at the 701 San Jacinto jail on Monday. All facilities have A/C. #hounews pic.twitter.com/8AltNNnNFn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 8, 2018

A water main break affecting water service to the Harris County jail is expected to be repaired by Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Viewers contacted Eyewitness News because they believed their loved ones in the jail on San Jacinto Street did not have access to water and visitation was canceled.Harris County told ABC13 the problem came from a water main break which left some floors of the facility with very little to no pressure.The Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that repairs are expected to be complete on Monday and all facilities have air conditioning.According to authorities, inmates have had continued access to clean drinking water and working toilets.