TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --Water fountains may be to blame for getting several passengers sick on a flight to Florida.
Four adults and two kids started experiencing nausea and vomiting while on the Frontier Airlines plane.
This wasn't long after they departed from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
In a statement, airport officials say they are looking into the possibility that water fountains may be to blame, but they did not elaborate.
All the fountains have been shut off as they investigate.