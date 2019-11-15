IHOP rampage: Violent attack caught on video

PHOENIX, Arizona -- A violent rampage at an IHOP restaurant in Phoenix was caught on video.

The footage shows a man grabbing a coffee pot and beating two random women.

Surveillance footage later shows her with blood on her face. At one point, she returns to get her things, but the man then throws a host stand at her.

She starts to fight back and the two can be seen throwing cups and dishes at each other.

Later, the suspect steals a purse left behind by a family that fled the restaurant when the violence began. He goes into the kitchen and starts a fire on a stove, burning himself in the process.

He was later identified as a 47-year-old homeless veteran with mental health issues and a criminal record.

The attack happened in September, but the footage has just been released. The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

