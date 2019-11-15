IHOP rampage: Violent attack caught on video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5698690" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect described as a homeless veteran was seen on video randomly attacking several people at an IHOP in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, Arizona -- A violent rampage at an IHOP restaurant in Phoenix was caught on video.The footage shows a man grabbing a coffee pot and beating two random women.Surveillance footage later shows her with blood on her face. At one point, she returns to get her things, but the man then throws a host stand at her.She starts to fight back and the two can be seen throwing cups and dishes at each other.Later, the suspect steals a purse left behind by a family that fled the restaurant when the violence began. He goes into the kitchen and starts a fire on a stove, burning himself in the process.He was later identified as a 47-year-old homeless veteran with mental health issues and a criminal record.The attack happened in September, but the footage has just been released. The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges.