Teacher seen kicking 5-year-old girl on video in Shawnee, Kansas school

By Alex Perez
SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Surveillance video captured every parent's nightmare: a teacher kicking a 5-year-old student inside an elementary school.

Students can be seen lining up to leave as a 5-year-old hides in a bookshelf. What happens next is disturbing: a teacher approaches the child, yanks her out, and then kicks her in the back.

No one at the school in Shawnee, Kansas told mom what happened. But the little girl, who came home with a red mark on her arm, bravely did.

Her mother then confronted that teacher, Crystal Smith, and recorded the conversation. Smith claimed the little girl injured herself.

"I'm not surprised 'cause she shoved herself into that book shelf and books that she went to kick. I mean she kicked me a couple times," Smith said on the recording. "She got really mad and really fast."

After an investigation, the district fired Smith.

ABC News was unable to reach the teacher for comment, but prosecutors are now reviewing the case to determine if she will face criminal charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaultteacheru.s. & worldstudentssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News