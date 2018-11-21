Watch out for fake Kendra Scott coupon floating around online

When shopping online for #BlackFriday and #CyberMonday, ensure the site is secure and reputable before providing your credit card number and personal information. Report fraud and attempted fraud to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://t.co/E4nYg3SYDj. pic.twitter.com/DQFYBax1Wq — FBI (@FBI) November 21, 2018

As you get ready for your Black Friday shopping, we want to remind you to be extra careful when buying online.A recent scam promotes discounts on Kendra Scott jewelry using Facebook ads. The company confirms the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed in stores or online.If you're using your credit card information on sites, make sure to double-check that you're buying from reputable sources, and do a quick online search for reviews about the company.Also, remember if the deal is too good to be true, it probably is.