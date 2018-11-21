Watch out for fake Kendra Scott coupon floating around online

EMBED </>More Videos

Be aware of Black Friday scams!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As you get ready for your Black Friday shopping, we want to remind you to be extra careful when buying online.

A recent scam promotes discounts on Kendra Scott jewelry using Facebook ads. The company confirms the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed in stores or online.

If you're using your credit card information on sites, make sure to double-check that you're buying from reputable sources, and do a quick online search for reviews about the company.


Also, remember if the deal is too good to be true, it probably is.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamblack fridayu.s. & worldfacebookHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brother arrested after family of 4 killed in mansion fire
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Mom misses court date after 2-year-old ingested cocaine
Genital mutilation charges dismissed in case involving 9 girls
Police apologize for removing black man from yogurt shop
Woman accused of illegal injection that sent man to ER
What you're doing wrong during your holiday shopping
Today's tech makes spying on others easy
Show More
11-year-old Austin girl makes history at Tejano Music Awards
Fans injured after brawl breaks out at Pusha T show in Toronto
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Diddy shares memories of former girlfriend Kim Porter
More News