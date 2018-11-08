BREAKING: 2 people found shot dead at “The Park at River Oaks” apt complex off Buffalo speedway.

Working to learn more about the details surrounding the deaths. I will have a live report coming up at 6 #ABC13 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/E40F3bKPhi — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) November 8, 2018

Two confirmed dead inside an apartment 3100 Buffalo Speedway by apparent gun shot. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 9, 2018

Houston police say the bodies of two teenage boys were found Thursday afternoon at a luxury apartment complex in Upper Kirby after an apparent murder-suicide.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Buffalo Speedway at 5:20 p.m.According to authorities, the two teens were found shot to death inside an apartment by the mother of one of the boys. A firearm was found inside an apartment.Police later said the boys were each 15 years old and were best friends.Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.