Houston city leaders and residents are expected to take on "no-knock" warrants Monday night in a town hall meeting following the controversial HPD raid that left two people dead.The Greater Houston Coalition of Justice is hosting the town hall, with HPD Chief Art Acevedo, District Attorney Kim Ogg and others expected to attend beginning at 6 p.m.You can watch the town hall in the live stream above.The meeting comes on the heels of revelations that the Jan. 28 raid on Harding Street in southeast Houston may have come under false pretense and that the incident involved a storming of the home without warning.The officer linked to the "no-knock" warrant is also connected with leading a 2013 sweep in which a man was shot and later placed in a coma.When she saw the images of the Harding Street raid flash across her TV screen, Elizabeth Gonsoulin's emotions began flooding back."I'm reliving this again, sirens, and in my mind," said Gonsoulin, who has lived in her tidy little home since the 1960s.On March 19, 2013, her peace and quiet shattered forever. Gonsoulin, her husband, her son George Benard, and a granddaughter were all home when police broke down her door in a no-knock raid."All of the sudden, they just busted in the door," remembers Gonsoulin. "George had gotten up to go to the kitchen to get water, and when they busted in, they automatically shot him, even though he was just going to the kitchen."The officer who led the raid on Gonsoulin's home was Goines, the same narcotics officer that was the case agent in the botched Harding raid."I don't want to remember his face, to be honest," said Gonsoulin of Goines. "Because all I remember is that gun in my face, and telling me to 'shut up, and sit down.' I'll never forget that."George Benard would be in a coma for two months, and eventually, had most of his fingers and toes amputated because of complications from the raid.But he lived.Dennis and Rhogena Tuttle died in their home on Jan. 28, something Pastor James Nash says should never have happened."I'm hoping the chief will really take a look at this, because there are so many questions as to what happened out there," said Pastor Nash, who has a close working relationship with HPD as a member of the Houston Ministers Against Crime.Nash also happens to be the Gonsoulin family pastor, and has tried to guide the family as it works through the fallout from the raid and shooting."Something should happen," said Nash, who wants to see criminal charges if they are warranted. "You do know the police can break the law too."George Benard's drug charges, the impetus for the no-knock raid in 2013, were dismissed. The family filed a civil suit with the city, but that case was also dismissed.Late Monday, Goines' attorney Nicole DeBorde weighed in on the Harding Street allegations, marking the first time since the shootout that the officer or a representative has commented: