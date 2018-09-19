WATCH LIVE: Small plane crashes into cars in Ft. Bend Co

Multiple people are reportedly injured after a small aircraft crashes near an intersection in Fort Bend County.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was injured when a small plane crashed into two cars in Fort Bend County, clipping power lines as the aircraft fell from the sky.

A small crowd of residents and emergency workers can be seen on Voss Road, just west of Highway 6, as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Authorities say two people who were in the plane walked away from the scene, but one person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

WATCH: SkyEye13 above scene of plane crash in Ft. Bend Co.
Deputies say there are 'various injuries' after a small plane crashed into cars on Voss Road.


Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a tweet that roads are closed near the scene and that some power lines were toppled in the crash.

According to Centerpoint Energy, there are more than 4,000 people without power near the crash, but we do not know how many are attributed to the accident.



SkyEye13 is above the scene and we are streaming video live above.

PHOTOS: Plane slams into multiple vehicles on Voss Road
