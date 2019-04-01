Crime & Safety

R. Kelly's attorney appears in court

EMBED <>More Videos

R. Kelly's sexual abuse case returns to court Monday as the singer's lawyer is expected to file a motion.

CHICAGO -- R. Kelly's sexual abuse case returned to court Monday as the singer's lawyer filed a motion.

R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg filed a motion to preserve all communications between the Cook County state's attorney and Attorney Michael Avenatti, witness and Chicago police. Prosecutors said they already preserve all messages.

Kelly is out on bond. The singer faces 10 counts of criminal sex abuse in Cook County for allegedly abusing four young women, three of whom were underage at the time.
RELATED: R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



At the hearing Monday, prosecutors said they had concerns with Kelly's request to fly to Dubai. Judge Lawrence Flood said the document filed with the court was not a contract performances.

Kelly had sought permission to travel to Dubai for a series of concerts. Dubai's government denied the claim.

RELATED: Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert

Kelly's attorney said in a statement to the Associated Press that, "Mr. Kelly had a signed contract with a legitimate promoter, and any information that was included in the motion to travel was from that contract. We did not say he was invited by the royal family, but the contract did provide that he would make himself available to meet with them."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 7.

R. Kelly was charged in February and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Last month, R. Kelly was jailed for failure to pay back child support. Kelly was released from Cook County Jail after paying more than $161,000 he owed.

RELATED: R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
EMBED More News Videos

R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail Saturday and gives brief statement to the media.


Kelly had sought permission to travel to Dubai for a series of concerts. Dubai's government denied the claim.

The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagolooplittle villagesexconcertcelebrityentertainmentchicago crimemusicu.s. & worldchild sex assaultchild support
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
TOP STORIES
15-year-old arrested in deadly shooting over drug deal at Sonic
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Carjacking suspect surrenders after tense standoff with police
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget
Australian man's lottery mistake wins him over $33 million
Show More
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Father of slain student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Alamo Drafthouse hosting 'Selena' movie party on her birthday
Want to try crawfish flavored ice cream? Head to this shop!
More TOP STORIES News