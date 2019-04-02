Crime & Safety

A.J. Armstrong murder trial: Opening statements begin in trial of teen accused of killing parents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Opening statements begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of A.J. Armstrong, the teen accused of killing his parents in 2016.

A.J. is accused of shooting his mother and father to death while they slept. Their son, who is now 19, has always maintained his innocence in their deaths.

A.J. spoke to ABC13 in an exclusive interview last fall.

"There was somebody else in the house that night and I know that this is something I'm being accused of just makes everything so much worse," he said.

A special selection of jurors was required in the case, meaning 120 people were summoned. That's double the typical amount.

In the end, seven women, five men and two female alternates were selected to serve on the jury.
The trial is expected to last for weeks. The judge said it is scheduled until the end of April.




