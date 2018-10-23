HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday morning in the re-trial of Terry Thompson, the man charged with murder in a deadly fight outside Denny's in 2016.
Thompson's first trial for the choking death of John Hernandez ended in a hung jury in June.
This case got a lot of attention because of the videos taken the night Thompson had his fatal confrontation with Hernandez outside a Denny's in northeast Harris County.
Prosecutors say the video shows Thompson restraining Hernandez and, ultimately, choking him to death.
But defense attorneys say the video is just a portion of the events that night. They allege Hernandez was drunk and urinating in the parking lot of the Denny's.
Defense attorneys also say Thompson confronted Hernandez about his actions, but then Hernandez threw the first punch.
A spokesperson for the Hernandez family says that did not mean he should lose his life.
"The level of frustration for the family was because of many factors, but more importantly, because of the fact they are not going to get their loved one back," said Cesar Espinosa, Hernandez family spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the defense says the outcome of the first trial was very much in favor of acquitting Thompson, with 11 to one voting not guilty on the murder charge. They hope for a similar outcome this time.
"I thought that the jury split was certainly to our advantage. I think they saw the facts," said defense attorney Scot Courtney.
Thompson's wife, Chauna, is a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy. She also faces murder charges for her role in the altercation.
