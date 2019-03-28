'All of us are profoundly upset' ITC CEO apologizes for tank fire impact on community

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Ship Channel has reopened, but only during daylight hours, after being shut down for nearly a week due to chemicals leaking into the water from the tank fire at the ITC Deer Park facility.Sixteen thousand barrels of foam and chemicals have been pulled from the water so far.Thirteen fish, a frog and a turtle were also found dead in Tucker Bayou. The cause is under investigation.After the initial fire on March 17, more tanks caught fire releasing air contaminants, and causing school districts in the area to cancel classes.That included Deer Park ISD, which said students will not have to make up the four days lost last week.The Texas Education Agency excused two of the days. The district was able to use extra minutes built into the calendar to cover the others.La Porte ISD also will not have to make up days.Meanwhile, the president and CEO of ITC, Bernt Netland, is talking to the public for the first time since the fire broke out.He posted a message on YouTube, apologizing for the impact on the community."All of us are profoundly upset the incident happened and very sorry for its impact on the surrounding communities," Netland said."I want to thank all the first responders. I also want to thank the many members of the local, state, and federal agencies who are here under the unified command. The professionalism of all these individuals is outstanding," Netland continued.ITC will provide another update on the ongoing cleanup efforts Thursday morning.