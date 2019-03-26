County attorney to ask to pursue litigation over ITC Deer Park fire

Now it appears Harris County will do the same thing.
On Tuesday, the county attorney will request permission to file litigation at "the appropriate time" over the fire and its aftermath.
Harris County commissioners will have to sign off on it.
Residents also plan to protest outside commissioners' court over the fire.
This comes as the Houston Ship Channel remains closed. There's still no timeline on when it will re-open.
Chemicals from the tanks leaked into the water after a containment wall around the tank farm was breached.
Cleanup operations have been underway ever since.
During the latest update from ITC on Monday, the company said its objective was to empty the tanks damaged by the fire.
A chance of re-ignition still exists until that happens.
Even though the cloud of smoke is gone, people in the area are still frustrated and concerned about their health.
"So you have to wonder is there something out there that's not being told because they don't want the public to know," said Cindy Keener, who attended a town hall about the incident.
"We keep seeing the same spokesperson, the same tears and what are we getting from that?" said Kenia Escobar, who lives near the ITC facility.
ITC says that so far it has received 2,000 calls to its claims hotline. Three hundred claims have been submitted.
