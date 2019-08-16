Explosion reported when tractor hits gas line in Ft. Bend Co.: deputies

Gas Leak/Fire: Hamlink Rd/Kacal Rd, in the Beasley area. Subject on a tractor hit a gas line and it exploded. Possible injuries. Multiple fire departments on scene/enroute and Hazmat enroute. pic.twitter.com/cGgrJGFNHT — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 16, 2019

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- An explosion was reported late Friday afternoon when a tractor hit a gas line, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.According to deputies, the incident was reported near Hamlink and Kacal roads in the Beasley area.There were possible injuries at the scene.SkyEye captured visible gas shooting out of the ruptured line with at least two heavy-duty tractors nearby. Gas was shut off shortly after.The sheriff's office had to restrict SkyEye and other media aircraft to a mile since the line was still releasing gas.Multiple fire departments and a hazmat team responded.