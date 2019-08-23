Botched HPD raid: Officer charged with 2 counts of murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who emerged as a central figure in the investigation of a botched narcotics raid, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.On Friday, Ogg announced the charges against Goines, who also faces a second-degree felony count of tampering with a government document.Another former officer, Steven Bryant, was similarly charged with a count of tampering with a government document.The former officers were ordered to turn themselves in by 3 p.m. Friday.The two officers were the central focus of an investigation following the "no-knock" warrant executed on Jan. 28, 2019 on Harding Street in southeast Houston.The raid resulted in a shootout between a team of officers and two residents inside. The operation resulted in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, a married couple. Four officers, including Goines, were wounded.An investigation looked into whether the circumstances behind the warrant for the Harding raid was genuine. The district attorney's office also looked into hundreds of narcotics cases handled by the officers. Many of them were dismissed.After an internal investigation of their own, Houston police sent boxes of evidence to the district attorney's office.