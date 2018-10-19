EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4516217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are battling a large fire ripping through an apartment building in northwest Houston.

A 2-alarm fire ripped through the roof of an apartment complex early Friday morning in northwest Houston.SkyEye was over the building at De Soto Street and Oak Bay Drive, where at one point large flames were seen shooting through the roof.At least part of the roof is destroyed. Authorities say the fire got into a common attic area, but a firewall kept it contained to one area of the building.Students were also seen getting onto a school bus nearby as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.Firefighters went door-to-door to make sure everyone escaped. Officials tell us six to nine units were affected, with the most damage on the top floor.One person complained of breathing issues and may have smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.A cat was pulled out of the complex, but another pet may be missing.Several fire units and first responders are at the complex. Arson investigators will look into the cause.De Soto and Oak Bay are both shut down. You can check the traffic map for alternate routes.