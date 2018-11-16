Customer hurt when this Kia SUV slammed into a dry cleaners at corner of S. Gessner & S. Braeswood. Driver is okay. No one taken to hospital. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/1BJKvx8JuZ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 16, 2018

One customer is injured after an SUV crashed into a dry cleaning business in southwest Houston Friday morning.SkyEye is over the scene at the Braeswood Cleaners on S. Braeswood and Gessner.You can see a silver Kia completely inside the business. The cleaners is located in a strip center.Despite the injury, no one was taken to the hospital.The driver of the Kia is OK.There's no word what caused the crash.