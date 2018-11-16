Customer injured when SUV crashes through dry cleaners in southwest Houston

The crash happened along S. Braeswood in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One customer is injured after an SUV crashed into a dry cleaning business in southwest Houston Friday morning.

SkyEye is over the scene at the Braeswood Cleaners on S. Braeswood and Gessner.

You can see a silver Kia completely inside the business. The cleaners is located in a strip center.

Despite the injury, no one was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Kia is OK.

There's no word what caused the crash.

