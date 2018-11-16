HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One customer is injured after an SUV crashed into a dry cleaning business in southwest Houston Friday morning.
SkyEye is over the scene at the Braeswood Cleaners on S. Braeswood and Gessner.
You can see a silver Kia completely inside the business. The cleaners is located in a strip center.
Despite the injury, no one was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the Kia is OK.
There's no word what caused the crash.
Customer hurt when this Kia SUV slammed into a dry cleaners at corner of S. Gessner & S. Braeswood. Driver is okay. No one taken to hospital. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/1BJKvx8JuZ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 16, 2018