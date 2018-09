The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of two Hurricane Florence victims -- one human and one animal -- trapped by rising waters.Video taken by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City showed first responders lifting the trapped resident and dog into an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter in Onslow County, North Carolina.Since the storm first impacted the region last Thursday, state, local and federal agencies have performed hundreds of water rescues around the Carolinas.