'Give it all to me': Thief frightens washateria employee into handing over money, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young girl and an employee were held at gunpoint by a robbery suspect at a washateria in Spring Branch, newly-released surveillance video shows.

The loud shrieks from the child can be heard at the start of the video as the man forced the girl and the woman toward the register.

The armed robbery happened back on Aug. 19 at a washateria in the 2000 block of Wirt, police said.

"Hurry up. Give it all to me. That's not all of it. Where's the rest of it? Come on. Give it all to me," the suspect is heard saying, while forcing the woman to put the money in a bag.

Once the suspect got the money from the employee, police said he ran off in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a Black man standing between 5'3" to 5'9" in height. They also pointed out the man has a tattoo above his eyebrow and was last seen wearing dark clothes.

If you know any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

