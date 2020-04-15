2020 presidential election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

"In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government-and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," the senator from Massachusetts tweeted.



This comes one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden, a close friend from their two terms in the White House, when Biden served as vice president. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday

Before Wednesday, Warren was the only former Democratic presidential candidate who hadn't yet backed Biden.

Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Wisconsin voters forced to choose between health, democracy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News