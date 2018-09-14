THEFT

Warrant out for arrest of former Texans player accused of stealing from player trust

Former NFL player charged in stealing from player trust, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announces

A warrant is out for the arrest of a former Texans player charged with stealing more than $100,000 from an NFL player trust by filing bogus claims for medical and other expenses.

Jameel Antwon Cook, 39, was expected in court on Sept. 10, however, he didn't appear, causing the warrant to be issued, the Harris County District Clerk said.

Cook submitted false claims for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, a health-reimbursement account, according to a charging document filed by the District Attorney's Office in conjunction with the Texas Department of Insurance's Fraud Unit.

District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the charge last Friday.

Between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook submitted 30 claims to the plan. The majority of the claims were for compensation for insurance premiums, which Cook claimed to have paid for himself or his family.

The account is for reimbursing former players for certain medical expenses and out-of-pocket health insurance premiums.

Cook is charged with securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
