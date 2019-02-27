U.S. & WORLD

'Momo Challenge' that encourages suicide resurfacing on internet again

EMBED </>More Videos

Police around the world are warning parents of a disturbing, violent internet challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.

Leonard Torres
A disturbing and violent internet challenge that went viral in 2017 has resurfaced.

Police around the world are warning parents about the online challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.



According to the Daily Mail, the so-called "Momo Challenge" began appearing all over the world a couple years ago and follows the same style every time. The challenge asks the user to add and contact someone called "Momo." They then send a barrage of frightening images and violent messages encouraging violence or suicide.


The image of a woman with grotesque features is linked to the game and taken from a Japanese doll artist Midori Hayashi. The artist is not involved in the challenge.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, the challenge is possibly linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl from Argentina who apparently took her own life. If confirmed by police, the girl will be the first victim of this disturbing challenge.

The challenge seems to be passing around primarily through WhatsApp and Facebook, and authorities aren't sure of the perpetrators' motive. It has also allegedly popped up through YouTube in Peppa the Pig and Fortnite videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediau.s. & worldtrendapp
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
911 calls released in 131-vehicle pileup that killed teacher
DRAT! Fat rat's rescue from manhole cover charms internet
Veteran asks for 100 birthday cards but gets thousands
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Burglary suspect fires at police during shootout at pawn shop
Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
How to shop organic on a budget and help those in need
Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of Astrodome concert
McHard to expand in Pearland to provide relief to Broadway
Girl Scout cookie hero arrested on drug charges
Show More
Here's what you can do at the rodeo for $2 today
New bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for CA drivers
The 60: Parents warned as Momo Challenge targets kids again
15 car burglaries at RodeoHouston in 2 days: police
Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday
More News