No electricity? Here are some tips to stay warm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're one of the thousands who've lost electricity during the winter storm, there are some things you can do to stay warm and safe.

Close all your blinds to keep in the heat. The windows in your home can be responsible for up to 30% of heat loss, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Stuff towels or rags under doors to prevent heat from escaping.

Close off rooms you are not using to concentrate the heat.

Dress in extra layers and cover yourself with extra blankets.

Eat and drink. Food provides energy to heat you up. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. They can cause your body to lose heat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more tips on staying safe and healthy here while waiting for power to be restored.
