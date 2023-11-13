ABC13 reached out the the Houston Fire Department two days following the fire to get answers. Our request has yet to be answered.

No cause known for 2-alarm fire in downtown Houston warehouse that broke out on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're working to get more updates on a two-alarm fire that broke out on Saturday at a facility for recycling and manufacturing plastics near downtown. However, ABC13's email to the Houston Fire Department on Monday morning has yet to be answered.

HFD said crews responded to the 26,000-square-foot facility in the 2000 block of Semmes Street that morning and said three workers inside were accounted for and uninjured.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Crews working to put out fire at 26,000 square-foot warehouse NE of downtown, firefighters say



Officials added that air quality around the fire was OK and that no shelter-in-place or evacuation ever occurred.

The fire's proximity to downtown Houston had bystanders and motorists checking it out as HFD put out the flames.

"I came to see what was going on," one woman said, who noticed the smoke as she was driving. "I've never seen a fire like this before."

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, and it is unclear at this time what may have caused the fire.

Eyewitness News visited the site two days after, and one man told us there had been looting at the building, but the Houston Police Department said they have no reports of that taking place.

We're also working to learn more about who owns the facility and will bring those details to you once they become available.

