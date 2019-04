EMBED >More News Videos Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the same time as the deadly blast and fire at KMCO in Crosby, another structure fire sent a plume of smoke into the air.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a warehouse fire broke out at 15625 Sellers Road.The small warehouse is just off Aldine Bender and Hardy Toll Road.Multiple calls from residents were received by authorities.No injuries were reported.