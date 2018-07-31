K-9 officer injured after encounter with wanted woman armed with eyebrow brush in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Baytown police say a K-9 officer was stabbed underneath its eyes by a suspect wanted on drug charges.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman wanted on an open drug warrant is accused of injuring a K-9 officer with an eyebrow brush.

The Baytown Police Department says it located Abigail Martinez on Monday inside a travel trailer on Flamingo Bright Street.

When Martinez refused to come out, Baytown police sent in the K-9 officer who found her in a back bedroom.

Police say Martinez resisted, striking the dog one time under each eye. Investigators said the woman possibly used an eyebrow trimmer in her alleged attack on the officer.

The K-9 is okay and was back at work Tuesday.

Martinez is in jail facing a drug charge and a felony count of interfering with a police service dog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k-9assaultattackarrestdrug arrestBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Aeromexico jet crashes after takeoff, but no deaths reported
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Astros players speak out on Roberto Osuna trade
Sheriff: Body found in bayou may be missing woman
'You are going to die for this,' suspect allegedly tells cop
Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her ex
Teens playing with gun leaves one shot in NW Harris Co.
Show More
Judge to Houston: Take that video off city website
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Man in underwear runs on field after Astros game
Deputy constables get into shootout with chase suspect
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
More News