BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --A woman wanted on an open drug warrant is accused of injuring a K-9 officer with an eyebrow brush.
The Baytown Police Department says it located Abigail Martinez on Monday inside a travel trailer on Flamingo Bright Street.
When Martinez refused to come out, Baytown police sent in the K-9 officer who found her in a back bedroom.
Police say Martinez resisted, striking the dog one time under each eye. Investigators said the woman possibly used an eyebrow trimmer in her alleged attack on the officer.
The K-9 is okay and was back at work Tuesday.
Martinez is in jail facing a drug charge and a felony count of interfering with a police service dog.