Wanted suspect refuses to turn himself in until Facebook post gets 15,000 likes

TORRINGTON, Conn. -- No "likes," no surrender? Call it a sign of the times.

A wanted suspect in Connecticut is refusing to turn himself in unless he gets 15,000 "likes" on Facebook first.

The Torrington Police Department says they really want to get their hands on Jose Simms.

The 29-year-old is wanted on multiple warrants for failure to appear in court.

They say Simms agreed to turn himself in to Torrington police if the department can get 15,000 "likes" on their post.

Investigators are asking people to please "like" their post so they can catch Simms or, if you know where he is, to give them a call.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutcrimebuzzworthyfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldpolicewarrant arrests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News