HPD UPDATE: woman was killed by her husband. It appears he stabbed her to death while in this car. Car then crashed in a ditch. She was an HISD bus driver. He is too. #abc13 https://t.co/O0FIcgZCer pic.twitter.com/oEz3saWdfZ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 10, 2018

Authorities are searching for a suspected killer who may be in a stolen vehicle.

Police are searching for a killer they say likely stabbed his wife to death during a fight and then carjacked another person in southeast Houston.Authorities confirm both the suspect and the victim were HISD bus drivers.Police say the suspect and the woman were arguing in a vehicle and were likely on their way to work before crashing and landing in a ditch in the 6600 block of Fairway.We're told the woman was driving and crashed as a result of the stabbing.After the crash, the man got out of the vehicle, and allegedly carjacked someone, leaving the scene in a red Jeep.Officials located the Jeep in the area around 10 a.m., however there was no sign of the suspect.The murder is under investigation.