HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for a killer they say likely stabbed his wife to death during a fight and then carjacked another person in southeast Houston.
Authorities confirm both the suspect and the victim were HISD bus drivers.
Police say the suspect and the woman were arguing in a vehicle and were likely on their way to work before crashing and landing in a ditch in the 6600 block of Fairway.
We're told the woman was driving and crashed as a result of the stabbing.
HPD UPDATE: woman was killed by her husband. It appears he stabbed her to death while in this car. Car then crashed in a ditch. She was an HISD bus driver. He is too. #abc13 https://t.co/O0FIcgZCer pic.twitter.com/oEz3saWdfZ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 10, 2018
After the crash, the man got out of the vehicle, and allegedly carjacked someone, leaving the scene in a red Jeep.
Officials located the Jeep in the area around 10 a.m., however there was no sign of the suspect.
The murder is under investigation.