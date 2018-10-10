Wanted suspect and wife he allegedly killed identified as HISD bus drivers

ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer is at the scene, where she received confirmation from authorities that the suspect and his wife were both HISD bus drivers.

Police are searching for a killer they say likely stabbed his wife to death during a fight and then carjacked another person in southeast Houston.

Authorities confirm both the suspect and the victim were HISD bus drivers.

Police say the suspect and the woman were arguing in a vehicle and were likely on their way to work before crashing and landing in a ditch in the 6600 block of Fairway.

We're told the woman was driving and crashed as a result of the stabbing.


After the crash, the man got out of the vehicle, and allegedly carjacked someone, leaving the scene in a red Jeep.

Officials located the Jeep in the area around 10 a.m., however there was no sign of the suspect.

The murder is under investigation.

Authorities are searching for a suspected killer who may be in a stolen vehicle.

