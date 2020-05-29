4 children inside home when wanted felon tried to set it on fire, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted felon has been arrested after authorities say he tried to set a home on fire with four children inside in April.

Markus Powell, 42, has been charged with attempted arson of a habitation, a felony, and violation of a protective order.

On April 7, Powell poured lighter fluid inside a house in the 11000 block of Rubin Street, then tried to set a fire with a handheld lighter, HFD arson investigators said.

Two adults and four children were inside the home at the time.

Powell was arrested Wednesday in Harris County.

At the time of his arrest, he had three open warrants for aggravated assault of a family member, felon in possession of a weapon and assault of a family member impeding breath.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestfire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested
Protest over George Floyd death planned for downtown Houston
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
Fort Bend deputy constable killed in accidental shooting
Deputy shot to death hours before daughter set to graduate
A look back at Houston-area friendly fire incidents
Temperatures climb through the weekend
Show More
Massive US-59 closure could delay your weekend plans
Mom left 4 small kids alone to get hair done, deputies say
Trae Tha Truth heads to Minneapolis for George Floyd
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News