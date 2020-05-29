4 children inside home when wanted felon tried to set it on fire, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted felon has been arrested after authorities say he tried to set a home on fire with four children inside in April.Markus Powell, 42, has been charged with attempted arson of a habitation, a felony, and violation of a protective order.On April 7, Powell poured lighter fluid inside a house in the 11000 block of Rubin Street, then tried to set a fire with a handheld lighter, HFD arson investigators said.Two adults and four children were inside the home at the time.Powell was arrested Wednesday in Harris County.At the time of his arrest, he had three open warrants for aggravated assault of a family member, felon in possession of a weapon and assault of a family member impeding breath.