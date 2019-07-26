Man wanted for assault died after crashing during high-speed chase in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for several crimes was killed in a violent crash while police officers were chasing him in west Houston.Around 11 p.m. Thursday, investigators were doing surveillance on a home near Westheimer and Synott. They were waiting for the man to return home to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for assault.He noticed officers outside his house, and that's when he took off in his car.He drove down Westheimer, and went east all the way to Synott.A witness said it looked like he was driving more than 100 miles an hour when he went past her house."I wanted to pray for him. I knew it wasn't probably going to end good," Tracy Bonay said.Bonay said the suspect nearly hit an innocent driver who was sitting at the light.Police said as they were chasing the suspect, he lost control, hit a light pole and rolled the car over in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said the man's actions led to his death.Police have not released the man's name, but they said he was out on bond for several felony cases.