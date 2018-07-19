Authorities are searching for the person they say intentionally tried to set a mosque on fire in the Cloverleaf area. Meanwhile, mosque leaders say they are ready to forgive the arsonist.The incident happened at the North Shore Masjid on 13818 Brownsville Street.Investigators tell Eyewitness News a caretaker who lives in a house behind the mosque heard the fire alarms ringing.He was able to put out any flames before it destroyed the building, but he did not see who set the fire."You know, this is a benefit to the community, and when someone tries to destroy that, it's very sad," said Rachel Moreno with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.Four tires were also slashed on a vehicle belonging to the mosque's imam. It was the only car in the parking lot that was vandalized."As a community, we hold no ill will towards anybody who was behind this," said M.J. Kahn, the president of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston. "We just pray to Lord Almighty that they do come forward because we don't want these kinds of incidents to be repeated again."The fire marshal's office says ATF agents will work with the FBI to determine if this was a hate crime."We don't want mosques to be fortresses, so these mosques are open all the time," Khan explained. "We want people to come and find peace and tranquility and offer their prayers."If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.