Wandering 3-year-old hit by pickup truck in northeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old toddler wandering alone in a dark northeast Houston intersection is recovering after he was hit by a pickup truck Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of Tidwell and Wayside Drive around 8 p.m.

Witnesses told police a Ford F150 stopped after hitting the toddler, but then took off.

The driver later returned to the scene and was taken into custody. The child was taken to a hospital with a broken femur and fractures to his pelvis, authorities said.

As the driver was taken into custody, officers spent the early hours of Saturday looking for the child's parents.

"I don't know what he was doing out there," Houston police sergeant David Rose said. "The crux of the case, he's ok. He's at Texas Children's. He's injured, but he's going to be alright."

Officers have not provided a photo or name of the child.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runchild injuredtoddlerchild neglecthit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible Easter morning before a big cool down
NOT REAL NEWS: A week of false news around the coronavirus
19-year-old shot multiple times by father during family fight
Gov. Abbott wants to safely reopen businesses in Texas
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
Restaurant owner couldn't believe what he saw on receipt
Kanye West drops out of virtual Sunday service at Lakewood
Show More
Husband and wife in Ft. Bend Co. die days apart from COVID-19
ABC13's Morning News for April 11, 2020
Funeral workers face increased risk of COVID-19 exposure
10 COVID-19 cases at confirmed senior living home
New COVID-19 drug being tested at Texas City nursing home
More TOP STORIES News