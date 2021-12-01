Man charged with the murder of 2 women and the stabbing of another at SW Houston apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man already in jail for the stabbing death of a woman in May and another woman's assault has been charged with a second woman's murder, all at the same southwest Houston apartment complex.Walter Michael Oliver, 29, is charged with the murder of Leondra Addis, 41, and Jennifer Hebert, 60. He's also charged with the aggravated assault of Angela Booker, 40.According to Houston police, on June 21, officers responded to a report of a woman found dead, wrapped in a tarp inside a dumpster at 6550 Hillcroft St.The victim was identified at Addis. She had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said.Investigators said they believe she had died the day before inside an apartment, located at 6500 Dunlap St. which is in the same area as the dumpster.Then, on June 21, officers responded to an apartment at the same address in response to a report of a woman found dead in a locked bedroom.Police said the victim, identified as Hebert, had suffered multiple stab wounds and appeared to have died a few days before her body was discovered.Finally, on July 12, officers once again responded to a report at the same address and found the third victim, Booker, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.A few days after the attack, on July 17, Oliver was arrested and charged with Booker's assault.As police investigated the stabbing, officers identified Oliver as a suspect in Addis' death. He was charged with her murder on Aug. 21.Investigators also named him the suspect in Hebert's stabbing death and charged him with her murder on Nov. 29.Investigators say they do not believe Oliver has any additional victims.Police did not say how or if Oliver and the three victims knew each other.Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.