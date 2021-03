EMBED >More News Videos The limited-capacity ticketed event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort as well as unique photo locations around the park

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new nighttime spectacular is opening at Walt Disney World! Disney Parks Blog provided a first look at the "Harmonious" show exhibit at EPCOT.Park designers say this will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever produced, with five floating platforms.The show is expected to feature fountains, lighting and pyrotechnics.A date has not yet been set for when "Harmonious" will debut.