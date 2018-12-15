ORLANDO, Florida --Two buses transporting guests collided at Walt Disney World on Tuesday morning, sending 15 guests to the hospital, officials say.
The incident occurred at the Epcot auto plaza around 10 a.m.
According to WFTV, the Florida Highway Patrol said a bus rear-ended another bus in the parking lot.
Fifty-one people were on the bus during the crash.
Fifteen people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
A Disney spokesperson issued a statement after the bus crash: "Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and Cast Members and we are currently focused on the well-being of those involved in the situation."