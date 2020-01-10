Suspect shot by off-duty officer at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say an off-duty Houston police officer shot a robbery suspect at a Walmart in northeast Harris County.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway E near Humble.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Antonio Washington, went inside the Walmart with a gun and tried to rob an employee in the customer service area. An off-duty officer happened to be in the store and saw the incident unfold. That's when deputies say she shot the suspect.

Deputies recovered Washington's gun. He was reportedly stable when he was sent to the hospital.

Investigators believe he is also the suspect in two to three additional armed robberies in the area. They say he escaped from a juvenile facility and committed the robberies while on the run.

Washington has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for prior charges.



The officer is a 17-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.

Walmart released the following statement:
"We're thankful for the swift action of the off-duty officer and grateful no one else was injured. We will assist the Houston Police Department with their investigation however we can."

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyofficer involved shootingrobberyofficer involved shootingwalmart
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News