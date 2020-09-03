Shopping

These are the most sought-after toys in 2020, according to Walmart

Already thinking about holiday shopping? Here's a list of the toys Walmart says are top-rated by kids in 2020.

Walmart divided the "Hottest Toys" list into six categories, ranking 36 toys in total.


And yes, you guessed it. Baby Yoda made the list.
From the TV to the toy room:
  • Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll
  • Blue's Clues & You Peek-A-Boo
  • Paw Patrol Dino Patroller
  • The Child Bop It
  • LEGO Death Star Final Duel
  • Star Wars Dark Saber


High-tech gadgets
  • Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar
  • VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
  • Instax Mini 7S Seafoam Green
  • onn. 8" Tablet Pro



Interactive play
  • Disney Princess Vanity
  • Gotta Go Flamingo
  • FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet
  • Squeakee
  • My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls
  • Barbie Farm Barn Playset
  • L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls

Surprise toys
  • The Animal
  • Treasure X - Sharks Treasure
  • Hatchimals Crystal Flyers
  • Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise
  • L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset
  • Ryan's World Vending Machine


Energy-burning outdoor toys

  • Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter
  • Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On
  • Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard
  • Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter
  • Nerf Fortnite DG


Screen-free indoor entertainment
  • Tic Tac Tony
  • Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz
  • Spark Puppy Piano
  • Little People Launch & Loop Raceway
  • VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station
  • Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower
  • Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set
  • Megalodon Storm RC


RELATED: What to look out for when holiday shopping in a pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingchildrengiftschristmasgift ideasu.s. & worldwalmarttoys
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deborah Wrigley leaving ABC13 after 42 years
Houston labs conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials ahead of Nov. 1
HFD saves construction workers dangling from high rise platform
Experts issue dire warnings if Ship Channel isn't protected
Rain chances on the rise, heat eases slightly
Get answers to your questions about voting in the 2020 election
Suspect in U-Haul leads deputies on 48 mile chase
Show More
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Tips on the top travel destinations this Labor Day weekend
Chase suspect accused of selling crystal meth to undercover cops
Pelosi says she believes hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Facebook moves to target misinformation before election
More TOP STORIES News