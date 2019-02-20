Are you a new or expecting parent who needs help finding the best baby gear for your little one? Walmart is hosting an event this weekend that could point you in the right direction and save you some money.
Baby Savings Day will be held at participating Walmart stores on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Customers will be able to try out baby products like car seats, crib mattresses, diaper bags, sippy cups and more. They will also be able to talk to specialists to get expert advice about each product and take home samples and coupons.
Here are some of the local Walmarts hosting Baby Savings Day:
CONROE:
1407 N Loop 336 W
3040 College Park Dr
CYPRESS:
11425 Barker Cypress Rd
26270 Northwest Fwy
FRIENDSWOOD:
150 W El Dorado Blvd
GALVESTON:
6702 Seawall Blvd
HOUSTON:
3506 Highway 6 S
15955 Fm 529 Rd
3450 Cypress Creek Pkwy
13750 East Fwy
10411 North Fwy 45
10750 Westview Dr
2727 Dunvale Rd
13484 Northwest Fwy
2700 S Kirkwood Rd
12353 Fm 1960 Rd W
9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
9598 Rowlett Rd
5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
5405 S Rice Ave
1118 Silber Rd
13003 State Highway 249
4412 North Fwy
2391 S Wayside Dr
111 Yale St
HUMBLE:
6626 Fm 1960 Rd E
9451 Fm 1960 Bypass Rd
9235 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
KATY:
20903 Highland Knolls Dr
1313 N Fry Rd
25108 Market Place Dr
22850 Morton Ranch Rd
6060 N Fry Rd
LEAGUE CITY:
2625 W Main St
1701 W Fm 646 Rd
PASADENA:
5200 Fairmont Pkwy
1107 Shaver St
PEARLAND:
1919 N Main St
1710 Broadway St
10505 Broadway St
RICHMOND:
5330 Fm 1640 Rd
5660 W Grand Pkwy S
26824 Hwy 1093
Click here for participating locations in your here.
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
Top Stories
More News