Walmart evacuated after sudden sound caused by prankster teens sparks panic, police say

DOWNEY, California -- A crowded Walmart was evacuated after a sudden sound set off a panic inside the store.
The Downey Police Department quickly responded to the store at around 9 p.m. Friday and tried to determine what the sound was that made customers run for the exits.
People inside took to Twitter, reporting everything from loud popping noises to a man running in the store with a knife.
Police said a group of teens who were inside the store were trying to pull off a prank and film it for YouTube. Police believe something those teens did sparked the panic.
No injuries were reported.
