Walmart employee stabbed by two men in parking lot

SILER CITY, North Carolina (KTRK) -- Police say a Walmart employee was stabbed while on her break.According to authorities, the 57-year-old woman went out to her car around 1 a.m. on Monday when was stabbed.Surveillance video shows two men running away from the parking lot.Police said the suspects' vehicle appears to be a blue SUV.The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. She's expected to survive.Police are still looking for the men.