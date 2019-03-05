Walmart employee stabbed by two men in parking lot

SILER CITY, North Carolina (KTRK) -- Police say a Walmart employee was stabbed while on her break.
According to authorities, the 57-year-old woman went out to her car around 1 a.m. on Monday when was stabbed.
Surveillance video shows two men running away from the parking lot.
Police said the suspects' vehicle appears to be a blue SUV.
The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. She's expected to survive.
Police are still looking for the men.
