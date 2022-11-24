Houston gobbles up spot among best US places for Thanksgiving, study shows

If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, get to the airport early because officials expect 2.5 million flyers to pass through Bush and Hobby airports.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Houston. The Bayou City comes in at No. 53 on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving.

The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.

In addition to the cities' overall ranking, WalletHub revealed the cities' rankings for the individual categories they were evaluated by. Five of those categories include Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions, Affordability, Safety and Accessibility, Giving Thanks, and Thanksgiving Weather Forecast.

