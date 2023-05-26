Waller Co. deputy found dead in vehicle was 'fired up' at meeting day before death, constable says

Waller County Pct. 3 Constable Herschel Smith said the deputy was "fired up" at a meeting the day before his death. It's unclear if he was excited, angry, or what exactly he meant by "fired up."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Waller County Precinct 3 deputy constable was found dead inside his vehicle on Thursday night in a busy part of northwest Harris County.

While details are still coming in, the man's boss had glowing things to say about the fallen deputy.

A passerby found the deputy dead inside his vehicle in the 12400 block of West Little York Road near Eldridge just after 7:30 p.m.

Pct. 3 Constable Herschel Smith said he came to the scene as soon as he heard.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has their homicide division, crime scene investigative division, and the medical examiner all taking a look at the scene.

And at this point, there aren't a lot of answers about exactly what happened.

HCSO deputies praised Constable Smith's department and said their hearts break for them.

Smith said he saw the deputy the night before, and that he was "fired up" at a meeting.

It's unclear if he was excited, angry, or what exactly the constable meant by "fired up." Smith said he couldn't believe he was dead just a day later.

Smith was asked if he might know what happened.

"It's hard to say," Smith said. "There was a lot going on. You just have to know the guy to understand what I know, that you probably don't know, and that's the thing that concerns me more than anything."

Smith said the man had been with his department for about nine months.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the investigation, said they work very closely with Waller County Pct. 3 and their hearts go out to the man's family.

